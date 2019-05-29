English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russian President Putin’s Rumoured Lover Gives Birth to Twins Boys: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who guards his private life fiercely, has long denied his relationship with 36-year-old Alina Kabaeva.
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as he leaves after the talks in Vladivostok, Russia. (Image: AP)
Former Olympic gold medalist and rhythmic gymnast, Alina Kabaeva, Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured lover, reportedly gave birth to twin boys in Moscow earlier this month.
Kabaeva, 36, has long been rumoured to be in a relationship with Putin, the New York Post reports.
A Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that the entire VIP fourth floor at the Kulakov Research Centre for Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Perinatology was cleared earlier this month for the ex-gymnast. There has been no word from the Kremlin so far.
The former gymnast was a Russian lawmaker until 2014 and is currently heading the National Media Group. The Daily Mail quoted an investigative journalist, a source familiar with the Russian intelligence, who claimed that Kabaeva gave birth to two boys. He further said that a doctor from Italy helped with the C-section delivery.
The Russian President, who guards his private life fiercely, has long denied his relationship with Kabaeva. He had, in 2013, announced the end of his 30-year marriage to wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva, with whom he has two grown-up daughters.
