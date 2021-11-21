CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Russian President Vladimir Putin Revaccinated Against Covid-19, Say News Agencies
1-MIN READ

Russian President Vladimir Putin Revaccinated Against Covid-19, Say News Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin was first vaccinated against coronavirus with Sputnik V in June. (Image: Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Putin said he had been revaccinated with Sputnik Light at a meeting with deputy director of Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been revaccinated against Covid-19, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Putin said in June 2021 that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine.

“Today, on your recommendation and that of your colleagues, I got another vaccination, Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," Putin said at a meeting with the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed both vaccines.

first published:November 21, 2021, 23:20 IST