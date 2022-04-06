Russian Strikes Kill Four in Donetsk Region, Says Ukraine Official

Russian strikes Wednesday killed four people and wounded four others near a humanitarian distribution point in the east Ukraine region of Donetsk, the regional governor said.

“In the morning, the enemy cynically fired at civilians of Vugledar who came to receive humanitarian aid," Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook. “Four died and four were wounded as a result of the shelling."

The strikes come shortly after Moscow pulled back its invading forces from major cities in the center of Ukraine and announced it would focus its military offensive on taking control of the eastern Donbas region.

Kyrylenko posted images to his official Telegram account showing what appeared to be the inside of a school building with its windows blown in from the strikes and several desks overturned.

Rescue workers were at the scene, the pictures showed, attending to people caught up in the strike.

The city of Donetsk, the administrative capital of the region, is located around 55 kilometres (34 miles) northeast of Vugledar, and has been controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.