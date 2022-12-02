CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Infrastructure 'Inevitable', West Pursuing 'Destructive' Policies: Putin Tells Scholz
1-MIN READ

Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Infrastructure 'Inevitable', West Pursuing 'Destructive' Policies: Putin Tells Scholz

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 17:02 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the West for its 'provocation' for a nuclear war. (Reuters File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the West for its 'provocation' for a nuclear war. (Reuters File Photo)

Vladimir Putin told German counterpart Olaf Scholz that Western policies in Ukraine are 'destructive'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told German chancellor Olaf Scholz that Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure were “inevitable" and accused the West of pursuing “destructive" policies, AFP quoted Kremlin as saying.

“Such measures have become a forced and inevitable response to Kyiv’s provocative attacks on Russia’s civilian infrastructure," the Kremlin said in a statement following the telephone talks, the first between Putin and his German counterpart since mid-September.

“Attention was drawn to the destructive line of Western states, including Germany, that are pumping the Kyiv regime with weapons, and are training the Ukrainian military," the Kremlin added.

first published:December 02, 2022, 17:02 IST
last updated:December 02, 2022, 17:02 IST