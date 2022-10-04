Russian Submarine with Drones Capable of Nuclear Tsunamis Leaves Arctic Base: Report

The fears of a sudden nuclear war breaking out rose once again after a train belonging to Russia’s nuclear arsenal was spotted moving toward the front lines in Ukraine. Moscow also deployed the world’s biggest submarine which is capable of carrying ‘apocalypse’ drones, the New York Post said in a report.

Following Ukrainian takeover of the town of Lyman, which signals a defeat for the Russian forces, the latest move shows Russian president Vladimir Putin is keen on reclaiming lost ground. The city of Lyman which falls under Donetsk falls under Russian jurisdiction as per the referenda held last month.

The Daily Mail citing a video from a pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar said a freight train hauling upgraded armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and other sophisticated military equipment was seen moving through central Russia.

The APCs, according to their report, belong to the secretive 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence. The 12th Main Directorate is responsible for maintaining the country’s arsenal.

NATO also said that Russia’s Belgorod nuclear submarine left from its Arctic Circle base, according to a report by Italian newspaper La Repubblica. Belgorod is the largest submarine in the world measuring 600 feet in length.

The Belgorod can carry Poseidon nuclear torpedo drones which are capable of triggering 1,600-foot nuclear tsunamis which can flood coastal cities from hundreds of miles away and render them unlivable for decades.

Military experts say that Belgorod is the ‘epitome of a new concept of warfare’ and the Poseidon is also dubbed as the ‘weapon of the apocalypse’.

The New York Post, citing NATO intel, said K-329 Belgorod, is currently in the Arctic waters and may be on its way to the Kara Sea where it is scheduled to conduct a series of tests. The Belgorod entered the Russian navy’s service in July.

The Belgorod going off-radar comes amid Putin saying Russia would use all means to defend its territory. He remained unambiguous about a nuclear threat but made it clear that the annexed territories will be defended by his military.

His predecessor and security council deputy chief Dmitry Medvedev, however, minced no words and issued a nuclear threat, saying Russia has a right to defend its territory.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here