CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » World » Russian TV Cuts Vladimir Putin Mid-speech During Rally in Packed Stadium
1-MIN READ

Russian TV Cuts Vladimir Putin Mid-speech During Rally in Packed Stadium

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech during a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea outside Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2022. RIA Novosti Host Photo Agency/Vladimir Astapkovich via REUTERS

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech during a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea outside Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2022. RIA Novosti Host Photo Agency/Vladimir Astapkovich via REUTERS

As the Russian leader was addressing crowds, state television switched to showing a clip of patriotic music from earlier in the event

Russian state television cut President Vladimir Putin’s speech mid-sentence as he was addressing tens of thousands of supporters at Moscow’s main football stadium on Friday. As the Russian leader was addressing crowds, state television switched to showing a clip of patriotic music from earlier in the event.

Putin was cut mid-sentence as he was saying: “It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military…" Russian state television is tightly controlled and such interruptions are highly unusual.

The Kremlin later said that the broadcast was “interrupted due to technical problems on the server". Around 10 minutes later, state television replayed Putin’s speech from the start to finish before he walked off stage.

Putin was speaking at an event in support of the Russian army in Ukraine and to mark the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

first published:March 18, 2022, 21:40 IST