Russian Warplane Crashes into Building in Siberia
Russian Warplane Crashes into Building in Siberia

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 17:05 IST

Moscow

Screen grab of the video showing the Russian warplane crashing in Siberia. (Twitter/@Shtirlitz53)

The local branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight and fell on a two-story wooden building, sparking a fire.

A Russian warplane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk Sunday, regional authorities said. There was no immediate information on casualties.

Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said the plane came down on a two-story building in the city.

The local branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight and fell on a two-story wooden building, sparking a fire.

The crash came less than a week after another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk and exploded in a giant fireball, killing 15 and injuring another 19.

October 23, 2022
October 23, 2022