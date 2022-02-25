'Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself': What Happened at Ukraine's Odessa That Led to Death of 13

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, a dramatic sequence of events have come to fore at south of Odessa in the Black Sea. Reportedly, a group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack. However, the border guards held their ground and responded, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself". This apparently led to the killing of all 13 men.

The local administration a day ago had said that 18 people died in an air strike on a military base near Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odessa. “Eighteen died — eight men and 10 women. At the moment, we are still digging through the rubble," the Odessa regional administration had said in a statement.

A group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, in the Black Sea south of Odessa, when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack. Their response: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself." They held their ground. All 13 were killed. pic.twitter.com/GMRsXQRSX0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 25, 2022

Ukraine also suspended commercial shipping at its ports after the Russian invasion, stoking fear of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters. Russia earlier ordered the Azov Sea closed to the movement of commercial vessels until further notice, but kept Russian ports in the Black Sea open for navigation, its officials and five grain industry sources said.

Ukraine is a major exporter of corn (maize), much of it destined for China and the European Union. It also competes with Russia to supply wheat to major buyers such as Egypt and Turkey.

Industry estimates currently put Ukraine’s grain exports at about 5 million to 6 million tonnes a month, comprising about 4.5 million tonnes are corn, 1 million tonnes of wheat and a remaining share of mainly barley.

