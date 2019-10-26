Take the pledge to vote

Russian Woman Maria Butina Convicted by US of Being Agent Returns Home

Butina pleaded guilty in December last year to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia by infiltrating a gun rights group and influencing US conservative activists and Republicans.

Reuters

Updated:October 26, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by US immigration officials, is welcomed by acquaintances and journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia October 26, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)

Moscow: Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers.

Butina pleaded guilty in December last year to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia by infiltrating a gun rights group and influencing US conservative activists and Republicans.

Her case further strained the US-Russian relations, prompting Moscow to accuse Washington of forcing Butina, a 30-year-old Masters student, to confess to what it described as ridiculous charges.

Russian state television on Saturday showed a brief interview with Butina recorded before her plane took off. Numerous local reporters and TV crews gathered in Sheremetyevo airport to cover her arrival, some with flowers.

