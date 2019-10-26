Russian Woman Maria Butina Convicted by US of Being Agent Returns Home
Butina pleaded guilty in December last year to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia by infiltrating a gun rights group and influencing US conservative activists and Republicans.
Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by US immigration officials, is welcomed by acquaintances and journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia October 26, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Moscow: Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers.
Butina pleaded guilty in December last year to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia by infiltrating a gun rights group and influencing US conservative activists and Republicans.
Her case further strained the US-Russian relations, prompting Moscow to accuse Washington of forcing Butina, a 30-year-old Masters student, to confess to what it described as ridiculous charges.
Russian state television on Saturday showed a brief interview with Butina recorded before her plane took off. Numerous local reporters and TV crews gathered in Sheremetyevo airport to cover her arrival, some with flowers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Winnie Harlow Called Ranveer Singh's This Look Epic
- Terrifying Model of Future-Humans Depicts How Office Workers Might Look 20 Years Later
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Reach Semi-finals After Dominating Win Over Danish Pair
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Mumbai University Draws Flak for Ditching Colonial Graduation Robes for Traditional Attire