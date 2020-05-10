Russia's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000: Official
Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at the infectious disease ward of the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The total number of positive cases increased to 209,688 after another 11,012 tests came back positive in the last 24 hours, it showed, with the number of fatalities remaining relatively low at 1,915.