WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Russia's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000: Official

Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at the infectious disease ward of the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at the infectious disease ward of the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The total number of positive cases increased to 209,688 after another 11,012 tests came back positive in the last 24 hours, it showed, with the number of fatalities remaining relatively low at 1,915.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
Share this:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has gone over 200,000, data posted on an official website set up by health authorities showed on Sunday.

The total number of positive cases increased to 209,688 after another 11,012 tests came back positive in the last 24 hours, it showed, with the number of fatalities remaining relatively low at 1,915.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading