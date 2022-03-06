Russia’s flagship airline halts all international flights except to Belarus in the wake of Ukraine war sanctions.

Earlier, Russia announced banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany in response to a slew of bans on its planes. Moscow’s statement came as Russian airlines are now unable to enter the airspace of the vast majority of European countries as well as Canada.

Its list includes Jersey, which is a dependency of the UK, and Gibraltar, a British overseas territory. Russia’s civil aviation authority said it was bringing in the restrictions “as a retaliatory measure for the ban by European states on flights by civil aviation operated by Russian airlines or registered in Russia".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.