Russia's Navalny Visited By German Chancellor In Hospital
In this photo published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his instagram account on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia pose for a selfie in an unknown location in Germany. This week Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital after being treated for what German authorities determined to be nerve agent poisoning. In an Instagram post on Friday, the politician thanked Russian pilots for landing the plane after he collapsed into a coma on Aug. 20 and medics at the Omsk airport injecting him with atropine, saying they gave him "additional 15-20 hours of life." (Navalny Instagram via AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning.
There was a meeting, but one shouldnt call it secret, Navalny said in a tweet, referring to media reports alleging that Merkel made a secret visit to the Charite hospital where he remained for 32 days.
Rather, (it was) a private visit and a conversation with the family. Im very grateful to chancellor Merkel for visiting me in the hospital, the politician wrote.
