Russia's Navalny Visited By German Chancellor In Hospital

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning.

There was a meeting, but one shouldnt call it secret, Navalny said in a tweet, referring to media reports alleging that Merkel made a secret visit to the Charite hospital where he remained for 32 days.

Rather, (it was) a private visit and a conversation with the family. Im very grateful to chancellor Merkel for visiting me in the hospital, the politician wrote.

