1-MIN READ

Russia's R-Pharm Signs Deal With AstraZeneca to Make Covid-19 Vaccine Developed by British Firm

Representative image.

Representative image.

Following allegations from Britain, Canada and the United States that hackers backed by Russia were trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research, the head of Russia's wealth fund said the deal showed that Moscow has no need to steal anything.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
Russian drugmaker R-Pharm has signed a deal with AstraZeneca for it to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the British pharmaceuticals giant and Oxford University, it said on Friday.

"We have formalised this plan in the form of signed agreements in the area of production and supply of the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, using R-Pharm to fulfil the project," said R-Pharm's board chairman, Alexey Repik.

