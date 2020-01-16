English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Russia's Ruling Party Unanimously Approves Mikhail Mishustin's Candidacy as PM

File Photo of Mikhail Mishustin.

Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, is expected to vote on Mishustin's candidacy later on Thursday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 16, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
Moscow: Russia's ruling party, United Russia, on Thursday unanimously approved Mikhail Mishustin's candidacy as prime minister ahead of a formal parliamentary vote, Anastasia Kashevarova, an aide to parliament's speaker said on social media.

Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, is expected to vote on Mishustin's candidacy later on Thursday. United Russia has a majority in the Duma.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes the day before that would give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency, and picked Mishustin as prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet stepped down.
