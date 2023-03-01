Russia's Sergey Lavrov Arrives in India for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet on Wednesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in New Delhi on Tuesday night to attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday amid Russia’s escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday during which both sides are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of bilateral ties.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Jaishankar will touch on a number of regional topics including “developments in Ukraine" during Lavrov’s visit to India.

“The ministers will exchange views on topical international matters, including interaction under India’s SCO chairmanship and G20 presidency, as well as coordination of approaches in the UN, BRICS and RIC. They will also touch on a number of regional topics, including the creation of security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, the current state of Afghanistan, and developments in Ukraine," the statement said.

The statement said Russia supports India’s G20 presidency in its commitment to promote a unifying agenda that will restore confidence in multilateral diplomacy and prevent the fragmentation of the global economy.

“We share the relevance of India’s stated priorities: ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth; accelerating progress towards the achievement of sustainable development goals; reforming multilateral institutions; digital modernisation; and increasing women’s economic engagement," the statement added.

Those attending the G20 foreign ministers meeting include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Germany’s Annalena Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan, Australia’s Penny Wong, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero are also among those attending the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

Read all the Latest India News here