Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and UNICEF Sign Sputnik V Vaccine Supply Agreement

Human Vaccine LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the signing of an agreement for the supply of 220 million doses of two-dose Sputnik V Russian COVID-19 vaccine with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). This amount is sufficient to vaccinate 110 million people.

The supply agreement with UNICEF for Sputnik V vaccine will broaden access to help meet vaccine demand around the world. Procurement and delivery of the vaccine by UNICEF is subject to the vaccine receiving WHO Emergency Use Listing.

The decision is expected soon on the Sputnik V application for WHO Emergency Use Listing that was submitted in October 2020. Concurrently, RDIF will be holding a separate discussion with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to see the Sputnik V vaccine considered for inclusion in the COVAX Facility’s Portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines.

The COVAX Facility (co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO) together with UNICEF aims to help end the acute phase of the global pandemic by the end of 2021 by providing rapid, fair and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines to all participating countries and territories regardless of income level, thus enabling the protection of frontline health care and social workers, as well as other high-risk and vulnerable groups.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said: ”RDIF is proud to support UNICEF and its partners’ global efforts to ensure equal and wide access to coronavirus vaccines for all countries. Vaccination is the best way to defeat the pandemic, help people feel safe, restore economies and return to normal life. Sputnik V is already used in more than 40 countries and this number keeps increasing as we continue deliveries to our partners every day. RDIF looks forward to the successful completion of the WHO prequalification process and obtaining EUL to start delivering supplies of Sputnik V through UNICEF to save millions of lives.”

Sputnik V has a number of key advantages: Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021; The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years. Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades. There are no strong allergic reactions caused by Sputnik V.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF’s management company is based in Moscow.

Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB2 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia’s GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn.

