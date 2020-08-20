WORLD

Russia's 'Sputnik V' Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Tested on 40,000 People: Report

Representative Image

The vaccine has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Mass testing of Russia’s first potential COVID-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people, the TASS news agency cited the vaccine’s developer as saying on Thursday.

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V” in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.

