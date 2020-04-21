WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India-South Korea Trade Ties to Further Improve in Post Covid-19 World With Make in India Boost

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

In a post Covid-19 scenario, countries like US, Korea and Japan, which have huge dependency on China, are looking at alternatives and India could emerge as a preferred destination provided it is able to step up the game.

Maha Siddiqui
  • CNN-News18
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: India's ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan has given the first clear indication that India is likely to be the beneficiary of South Korea's manufacturing plans post Covid-19 crisis and how the world does business.

Speaking exclusively to News18 over the phone from Seoul, Ranganathan said, "I am hopeful that over the next few months, this will obviously not be an immediate development, but over the next few months more Korean companies will see the merit of setting up their manufacturing in India so that they are able to meet the huge demands of India right there, from there.”

In a post Covid-19 scenario, countries like US, Korea and Japan, which have huge dependency on China, are looking at alternatives and India could emerge as a preferred destination provided it is able to step up the game.

The Gujarat government has said it has already written to political and business authorities in Japan, inviting them to shift their commercial units and operations from China. In fact, it has announced a $2.2 billion economic stimulus package to help Japanese manufacturing units move out of China.

Meanwhile, Ranganathan also said South Korea has stepped up its production of Covid-19 testing kits tremendously to meet the current requirements. She said, "Over the next few weeks and months, we should be able to take advantage of this capacity and this very positive feeling towards India to be able to enhance our sourcing from there."

ICMR has entered into an agreement with South Korean firm Humasis Ltd for the supply of 5 lakh rapid testing kits. The serological kits will start arriving from the 3th of April with the first batch comprising 50,000 units.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,326

    +42,290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,153

    +74,190*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,503

    +26,805*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,324

    +5,095*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres