Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sajid Javid Gets Finance Portfolio, Priti Patel Appointed Interior Minister in Boris Johnson's Cabinet

The former British finance minister Hammond had said on Sunday that he would resign if Johnson became prime minister because he felt unable to support a leader happy to take the country out of the European Union without a deal.

Reuters

Updated:July 25, 2019, 12:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sajid Javid Gets Finance Portfolio, Priti Patel Appointed Interior Minister in Boris Johnson's Cabinet
File photo of UK home secretary Sajid Javid. (Reuters)
Loading...

London: Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson named Sajid Javid as his finance minister on Wednesday, in a promotion for the former interior minister. Johnson also revealed the name of Indian-origin Priti Patel to take up the interior ministers' position, marking a political comeback for the former international development minister who was sacked during the Theresa May government.

Earlier in the day, Philip Hammond quit as Chancellor following the announcement that Boris Johnson is set to become the next prime minister.

Hammond, who has been in Number 11 for three years, has been a vocal critic of a no-deal Brexit – something the Tory leadership frontrunner has vowed to do if he cannot secure changes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

The former British finance minister Hammond had said on Sunday that he would resign if Johnson became prime minister because he felt unable to support a leader happy to take the country out of the European Union without a deal.

Hammond's decision underlined the strength of feeling in parliament against a no-deal Brexit, which some lawmakers and many businesses say would be catastrophic for the economy.

A loyal Conservative who has served in a number of ministerial roles, Hammond is an unlikely rebel. He said his fears over a no-deal forced him to vote against the government for the first time in his 22-year political career last week.

"I am sure I am not going to be sacked because I am going to resign before we get to that point," Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, adding he would resign to May before she tendered her own resignation to the Queen on Wednesday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram