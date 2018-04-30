English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sajid Javid, Son of Pakistani Bus Driver, Named UK's New Home Secretary to Defuse Immigration Scandal
Sajid Javid replaces Amber Rudd, who resigned as home secretary, having "inadvertently misled" lawmakers about deportation targets for illegal immigrants.
File photo of Sajid Javid, Britain's new Interior Minister. (Reuters)
London: Sajid Javid was named on Monday as Britain's new interior minister after Amber Rudd resigned as home secretary, having "inadvertently misled" lawmakers about deportation targets for illegal immigrants.
Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street office announced the appointment in a statement. "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department," May's office said in a statement.
Javid, Britain's former communities secretary, is the first minority politician to hold one of Britain's four top government jobs. He is the the son of a Pakistani bus driver who immigrated to the UK in the 1960s, BBC reported.
Amber Rudd resigned late on Sunday, saying she had "inadvertently" misled lawmakers about whether the government had deportation targets.
The furor began when the Guardian newspaper reported that some people who came to the UK from the Caribbean after World War II had recently been refused medical care in Britain or threatened with deportation because they could not produce paperwork proving their right to live here.
Javid has expressed anger at the treatment of those UK citizens, telling the Sunday Telegraph: "That could be me."
Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
