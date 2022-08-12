Salman Rushdie Attacked LIVE Updates: Author Stabbed on Stage at New York Event, Airlifted to Hospital; Suspect in Police Custody

Read more

taken into police custody.

The author fell to the floor and suffered a stab wound to the neck. Video footage showed people rushing to rescue Rushdie from the attack.

The man also attacked an interviewer who was present on stage.

Issuing a statement on Twitter , New York State Police said they are investigating the attack on Rushdie prior to a speaking event.

Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital but his condition was not yet known, police said. The police statement gave no motive for the attack.

Giving details, police said the incident took place at about 11 am when a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. “Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.”

A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, police said.

The author, now 75, was born into an Indian Muslim family and propelled to international fame after writing “Midnight’s Children” in 1981, which won international praise and Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

