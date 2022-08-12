Salman Rushdie Attacked LIVE Updates: Author Stabbed on Stage at New York Event, Airlifted to Hospital; Suspect in Police Custody

Live now
Salman Rushdie Attacked LIVE Updates: Indian-born novelist Salman Rushdie was on Friday attacked during an event in Chautauqua County in New York and suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck. Rushdie, whose controversial writings made him the target of a fatwa that forced him into hiding, was attacked by a man as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom, an eyewitness said. The attacker was immediately Read More
Author Neil Gaiman said he is shocked and distressed by the attack on author Salman Rushdie at an event in New York. “I’m shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He’s a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he’s okay.”
Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul in a presser said author Salman Rushdie is alive and getting care at a local hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during an event. “He is alive and has been transported, airlifted, to safety… The event moderator was attacked as well; he’s getting the care he needs at a local hospital,” she said.
Indian author Amitav Ghosh reacted to the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie. “Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.
US Senator Chuck Schumer of New York reacted to author Salman Rushdie’s stabbing during an event in Chautauqua County. He said, “This attack is shocking and appalling. It is an attack on freedom of speech and thought, which are two bedrock values of our country and of the Chautauqua Institution.” “I hope Mr. Rushdie quickly and fully recovers and the perpetrator experiences full accountability and justice.”
Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie after the author was stabbed in the neck during an event in New York city. “I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker,” he said in a tweet.
Controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen who had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threat by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views, reacted to attack on author Salman Rushdie and said, “I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried.”
PEN America, an advocacy group for freedom of expression of which novelist Salman Rushdie is a former president, said it was “reeling from shock and horror” on what it called an unprecedented attack on a writer in the United States. “Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered,” Suzanne Nossel, PEN’s chief executive, said in the statement. Earlier in the morning, Rushdie had emailed her to help with relocating Ukrainian writers seeking refuge, she said.
According to the New York Post, a witness who was in the audience said, [Salman] “Rushdie tried to run off the stage, and the two men scuffled before audience members rushed onstage to subdue the attacker.”
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul in a statement thanked the quick response of New York police department after author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage during an event in the city. “Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today’s attack of author Salman Rushdie. Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation,” she said.
Novelist Salman Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during an event in New York but his condition was not yet known, police said. The police statement gave no motive for the attack.
According to an eyewitness, a man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state and attacked Salman Rushdie as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom. A State Trooper present at the event took the attacker into custody, police was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Indian-born novelist, Salman Rushdie, was attacked on stage at an event in New York and suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, according to New York State Police and an eyewitness.
The author fell to the floor and suffered a stab wound to the neck. Video footage showed people rushing to rescue Rushdie from the attack.
The man also attacked an interviewer who was present on stage.
Issuing a statement on Twitter , New York State Police said they are investigating the attack on Rushdie prior to a speaking event.
Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital but his condition was not yet known, police said. The police statement gave no motive for the attack.
Giving details, police said the incident took place at about 11 am when a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. “Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.”
A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, police said.
The author, now 75, was born into an Indian Muslim family and propelled to international fame after writing “Midnight’s Children” in 1981, which won international praise and Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.
Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.
