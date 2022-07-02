Samsung Pakistan Blasphemy Row: Mob Alleges ‘WiFi Device’ Insulted Prophet, 27 Employees Held

There was unrest reported outside Star City Mall in Pakistan’s karachi after a violent mob alleged that ‘WiFi devices’ inside the mall allegedly played comments against the companions of Islamic religious figure Prophet Muhammad.

Protest against alleged blasphemy of a WiFi device in Karachi. Mob gathered after a WiFi device installed in Star City Mall, allegedly posted blasphemous comments. Protesters vandalised Samsung billboards accusing the company of blasphemy. Police detained 27 Samsung employees. pic.twitter.com/3R8UYbScqa — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 1, 2022

The mob then targeted global telecommunications giant Samsung, accusing it of blasphemy and then proceeded to vandalize its billboards. The police also detained at least 27 employees of a mobile phone company.

“Samsung Electronics has reiterated its firm stance that it endeavors to maintain objectivity on all matters of religious significance. With reference to the recent developments in Karachi, Samsung Electronics stands firm on its stance that the company has the utmost respect for all religious sentiments and beliefs and holds the religion of Islam in utmost respect,” Samsung said in a statement released shortly.

Samsung Pakistan – Press Release July 1st, 2022. pic.twitter.com/IVSpAkH8Lm — Samsung Pakistan (@SamsungPakistan) July 1, 2022

It also announced an internal probe into the matter.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other West Asian as well as Muslim-majority nations across the globe.

Certain sections of European Muslims as well as Muslim migrants living in Europe and the US have also held violent protests alleging blasphemy and demanding death to blasphemists in accordance with the Sharia law.

Pakistan, however, has seen quick mob justice being meted out to people accused of blasphemy.

Earlier in 2021, Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, a Sri Lankan worker was lynched to death by a mob consisting of hundreds of miscreants who claimed that Priyantha insulted the religious figure Prophet Muhammad.

The mob beat Priyantha and according to the post-mortem report broke every possible bone in his body.

They then hurled burning tires on his body and charred him to death to the point that he was unidentifiable. The fanatics also spoke to the media and clicked selfies while the Sri Lankan’s body burnt in the background.

Pakistan also turned a blind eye to the vandalism of the temple in Bhong, a town in eastern Punjab province in Multan, after an eight-year-old child, accused of alleged blasphemy, was granted bail.

The Pakistan supreme court then forced the local authorities to take steps to repair the temple after which it was reopened for worship.

Minorities in Pakistan have alleged the government turns a blind eye towards Islamists indulging in violence against them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.