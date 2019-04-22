Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

San Diego Woman With Baby in Tow Threatens to Blow Up Church on Easter, Subdued by Worshippers

San Diego police had previously announced they would have extra patrols of churches following the bombing of churches in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people.

Reuters

Updated:April 22, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
San Diego Woman With Baby in Tow Threatens to Blow Up Church on Easter, Subdued by Worshippers
(Image for representation)
Loading...
Church-goers tackled a woman who held a 10-month-old baby, waved a gun and threatened to blow up the building at an Easter Sunday service in San Diego, leading to her arrest, police said. The baby and the 31-year-old woman's 5-year-old daughter were taken into protective custody, police said.

The handgun was not loaded, and a search conducted by a bomb-sniffing dog found no explosives, police said.

“The female suspect will be booked into jail on the appropriate criminal charges which will include making criminal threats and displaying a handgun in a threatening manner," San Diego police said in a statement.

The sermon at the non-denominational Church TsidKenu was about to conclude when the woman walked on stage, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing pastor Ben Wisan.

As people in church approached the woman, she pointed her gun at them and the baby, ordering people not to come any closer, the Union-Tribune said, citing witness comments to OnScene TV.

"Members of the congregation were able to subdue her and get the gun away from her. Police arrived moments later and were able to take her into custody," San Diego Police Sergeant Robert Hawkins said, according to the Times of San Diego website.

San Diego police had previously announced they would have extra patrols of churches following the bombing of churches in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people and injured at least 450.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram