English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanctions on North Korea are At 'Fair Level', Says Donald Trump
Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said that sanctions against North Korea should not impact humanitarian aid to the country as per relevant Security Council resolutions.
File photo of President Donald Trump.
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the sanctions on North Korea will remain in place. However, he deemed it unnecessary to increase them further.
According to the accounts of White House journalists sent to media via e-mail, Trump said while addressing the media along with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the White House that "we want sanctions to remain in place."
Saying the existing sanctions against North Korea are at a "fair" level, Trump added that "I really believe something very significant is going to happen. We could always increase them, but I didn't want to do that."
Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said on Wednesday that sanctions against N Korea should not impact humanitarian aid to the country as per relevant Security Council resolutions.
For dialogue to continue and make headway, the key is to address the legitimate concerns of the parties concerned in a balanced manner, and advance denuclearisation and the establishment of a peace mechanism for the peninsula by following a phased approach with synchronised steps as a package solution, he added.
The second summit between Trump and North Korea's top leader Kim Jong-un in late February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi ended without an agreement.
Trump told a press conference after the summit that Kim demanded relief from sanctions against Pyongyang "in their entirety" in exchange for denuclearising a "large portion" of the North Korea's nuclear programme, something the US could not agree to.
Dismissing Trump's claim, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has said that N Korea only proposed partial removal of the sanctions, wanting those impeding the livelihood of their people to be removed first.
According to the accounts of White House journalists sent to media via e-mail, Trump said while addressing the media along with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the White House that "we want sanctions to remain in place."
Saying the existing sanctions against North Korea are at a "fair" level, Trump added that "I really believe something very significant is going to happen. We could always increase them, but I didn't want to do that."
Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said on Wednesday that sanctions against N Korea should not impact humanitarian aid to the country as per relevant Security Council resolutions.
For dialogue to continue and make headway, the key is to address the legitimate concerns of the parties concerned in a balanced manner, and advance denuclearisation and the establishment of a peace mechanism for the peninsula by following a phased approach with synchronised steps as a package solution, he added.
The second summit between Trump and North Korea's top leader Kim Jong-un in late February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi ended without an agreement.
Trump told a press conference after the summit that Kim demanded relief from sanctions against Pyongyang "in their entirety" in exchange for denuclearising a "large portion" of the North Korea's nuclear programme, something the US could not agree to.
Dismissing Trump's claim, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has said that N Korea only proposed partial removal of the sanctions, wanting those impeding the livelihood of their people to be removed first.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Advice Helped Pull Off Helicopter Shot: Jadeja
- World Cup Redux: Ashish Nehra's Historic Spell Sinks England
- Game of Thrones Season 8: These 3 GoT Fan Theories You Should Seriously Consider
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff to Play Visually Impaired Man in Karan Johar's Film?
- Emma Stone Has a Major Fangirl Moment as BTS Performs on Saturday Night Live
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results