Democrat Bernie Sanders Pauses Presidential Campaign after Treatment for Blocked Artery
Senior advisor Jeff Weaver said two stents were successfully inserted after medical evaluation and testing found a blockage in Sanders' heart.
File photo of Bernie Sanders. (Reuters)
Washington: Senator Bernie Sanders suspended campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday after being treated for arterial blockage, his campaign said.
"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Senator Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," Sanders senior advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement.
"Senator Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days," he said. "We are cancelling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."
