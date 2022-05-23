Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens From Traveling To India, 15 Other Countries Citing Rising Covid Cases

Saudi Arabia banned its citizens from traveling to India and 15 other nations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Saudi authorities said that citizens were banned due to new outbreaks of Covid-19 in these countries.

Other than India, citizens of Saudi Arabia are barred from traveling to Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus and Venezuela.

Saudi authorities said that the ban was implemented after it observed a consistent increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the previous weeks.

Saudi Arabia’s General Department of Passports dropped several Covid-19 restrictions towards the end of last year but are now reimposing some of them as Covid-19 cases are being reported from various parts of the world and China and North Korea bearing the brunt of the Omicron variant which is leading to fresh cases.

However, people entering Saudi Arabia no longer have to be quarantined but they will require health insurance.

The nation has also lifted its restrictions on Angola, Malawi and Ethiopia along with several other countries.

Saudi Arabia detected 467 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of cases to 763,042.

More than 9,100 people have died due to Covid in Saudi Arabia.

The active cases tally is above 6,400.

Two people died on Sunday due to Covid. More than 70% of the population were vaccinated with two Covid vaccines as of May 15.

Saudi’s health ministry told the citizens that the nation has not detected any monkeypox cases in the country.

Dr. Abdullah Asiri, deputy minister of health for preventive health, told the media that the Saudi healthcare sector can monitor and discover suspected cases of ‘monkeypox’ and fight the infection.

“There is a standard definition of suspected cases and the way to confirm them and monitoring and diagnosis methods are available in the laboratories of the Kingdom. Until now, cases of transmission between humans are very limited, and therefore the possibility of any outbreaks occurring from it, even in countries that have detected cases, are very low,” Asiri was quoted as saying by news agency Al Arabiya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.