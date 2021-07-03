CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»World»Saudi Arabia Bans Entry From UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan
1-MIN READ

Saudi Arabia Bans Entry From UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

Flights to and from these countries as well as Afghanistan will be suspended on Sunday, July 4, at 11 p.m, the Saudi Gazette reported.

Saudi Arabia has banned the travel of citizens to UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam without prior permission, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, citing an official source at the Ministry of Interior.

The source indicated there will be institutional quarantine for all passengers, whether citizens or foreigners, coming from these countries, after this date.

Citizens who intend to return before that date will be spared institutional quarantine.

first published:July 03, 2021, 15:22 IST