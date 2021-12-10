Saudi Arabia Bans Tablighi Jamaat, Calls It 'One of The Gates of Terrorism' & 'Danger to Society'

The government in Saudi Arabia has banned Tablighi Jamaat, a Sunni Islamic organisation, in the country and also called it “one of the gates of terrorism". The government has directed the preachers in the mosques to allocate the next Friday sermon to warn people against Tablighi Jamaat.

Taking to Twitter, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs said, “His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques’ preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab)."

The government has directed the preachers in the mosques to tell people about the prominent mistakes of Tablighi Jamaat. “1- Declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group, and that it is one of the gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise. 2- Mention their most prominent mistakes," the ministry tweeted.

The Saudi government has also asked the the preachers of the mosques to inform people that affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in Saudi Arabia. “3- Mention their danger to society. 4- Statement that affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the ministry added.

