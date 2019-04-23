English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Arabia Crucifies Man for 'Adopting Terrorist Thinking', Executes 37 Citizens
The executions took place in Riyadh, Mecca and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province.
File photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia said it executed 37 of its citizens on Tuesday after they were convicted of "terrorism" in the kingdom, which is one of the world's top executioners.
The sentences were carried out in Riyadh, the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province, home to the country's Shiite minority.
The men were executed "for adopting terrorist and extremist thinking and for forming terrorist cells to corrupt and destabilise security", a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said.
It said that one person was crucified after his execution, a punishment reserved for particularly serious crimes. Executions in the ultra-conservative kingdom are usually carried out by beheading.
At least 100 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the year, according to a count based on official data released by SPA. Last year, the oil-rich Gulf state carried out the death sentences of 149 people, according to Amnesty International, which said only Iran was known to have executed more people.
Rights experts have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials in Saudi Arabia, governed under a strict form of Islamic law. People convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking face the death penalty, which the government says is a deterrent for further crime.
The sentences were carried out in Riyadh, the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province, home to the country's Shiite minority.
The men were executed "for adopting terrorist and extremist thinking and for forming terrorist cells to corrupt and destabilise security", a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said.
It said that one person was crucified after his execution, a punishment reserved for particularly serious crimes. Executions in the ultra-conservative kingdom are usually carried out by beheading.
At least 100 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the year, according to a count based on official data released by SPA. Last year, the oil-rich Gulf state carried out the death sentences of 149 people, according to Amnesty International, which said only Iran was known to have executed more people.
Rights experts have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials in Saudi Arabia, governed under a strict form of Islamic law. People convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking face the death penalty, which the government says is a deterrent for further crime.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender Singh
- OPPO A5s Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
- EXCLUSIVE | Cricket is My Life, I Try to Balance My Bowling With Batting: Rashid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results