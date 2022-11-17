Saudi Arabia Exempts Indians from Submitting Police Clearance Certificate for Visa: Embassy

The Saudi embassy in Delhi on Thursday announced that Indian nationals will no longer need to provide a police clearance certificate to apply for a visa. The decision was taken in view of the “strong relations and strategic partnership" between Saudi Arabia and India.

This move will help to make the visa process faster, easier management by tour companies, and hassle-free process for tourists.

Taking to Twitter, Saudi Embassy in Delhi said, “In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)."

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR— Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

It further said, “The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom."

