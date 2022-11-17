CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiMurder#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » World » Saudi Arabia Exempts Indians from Submitting Police Clearance Certificate for Visa: Embassy
1-MIN READ

Saudi Arabia Exempts Indians from Submitting Police Clearance Certificate for Visa: Embassy

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 18:39 IST

Delhi, India

The decision was taken in view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India. (Representational Image/News18)

The decision was taken in view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India. (Representational Image/News18)

This move will help to make the visa process faster, easier management by tour companies, and hassle-free process for tourists

The Saudi embassy in Delhi on Thursday announced that Indian nationals will no longer need to provide a police clearance certificate to apply for a visa. The decision was taken in view of the “strong relations and strategic partnership" between Saudi Arabia and India.

This move will help to make the visa process faster, easier management by tour companies, and hassle-free process for tourists.

Taking to Twitter, Saudi Embassy in Delhi said, “In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)."

RELATED NEWS

It further said, “The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom."

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 17, 2022, 18:39 IST
last updated:November 17, 2022, 18:39 IST