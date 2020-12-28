News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Saudi Arabia Extends Entry Ban Amid Coronavirus Variant Fears - State News Agency
1-MIN READ

Saudi Arabia Extends Entry Ban Amid Coronavirus Variant Fears - State News Agency

Saudi Arabia Extends Entry Ban Amid Coronavirus Variant Fears - State News Agency

Saudi Arabia's interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid concerns over a fastspreading variant of the new coronavirus, the state news agency SPA reported.

CAIRO -: Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid concerns over a fast-spreading variant of the new coronavirus, the state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia shut its borders on Monday Dec. 21 and suspended international commercial flights on a rolling weekly basis although foreign flights already in the country were allowed to leave.

The ministry said it is evaluating the situation while allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases, SPA reported.

The measures do not affect the movement of goods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...