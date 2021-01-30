Saudi Arabia Extends Travel Ban Till May 17 as Precautionary Measure Against Covid-19

Saudi Arabia has announced the extension of a travel ban till May 17, as part of the Kingdom's precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ban on citizens departing the Kingdom and the opening of all sea, land and air borders was scheduled to be lifted on March 31, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry of Interior said on Friday that the extending decision was based on the delayed delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Friday registered 267 new coronavirus cases, bringing the accumulated cases to 367,543.

The death toll rose to 6,368 with two new fatalities.