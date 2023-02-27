Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine, Signs $400 Million Aid Deal with Kyiv

Saudi Arabia signed agreements worth $400 million with Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country after Saudi Foreign Minister made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan led the Saudi delegation and was received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the presidential residence in Kyiv.

Faisal also met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andriy Yermak, Arab News reported.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in wide range of fields and reviewing regional and international developments of common interest, the Saudi Ministry added.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan was the highest-ranking Saudi official to visit Ukraine in 30 years.

The report said that the agreement signed is a $100 million joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The aid to Ukraine was first announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in October last year after a phone call with Ukraine President Zelensky.

The Crown Prince had expressed the country’s desire to support of de-escalation efforts and readiness to continue mediation efforts to resolve the conflict, the report said.

The US welcomed Prince Farhan’s visit calling it an “important step.” The trip comes as Saudi Arabia was accused by the US of siding with Russia through its oil policy.

Saudi Arabia has maintained a neutral stance in the war.

However, Saudi voted in favour of a UN resolution which condemned the Russian moves to annex Ukrainian territory last year. He has also stayed in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss cooperation within OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.

