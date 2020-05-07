WORLD

Saudi Arabia Forms Police Unit to Enforce Coronavirus Curbs on Social Gatherings: Report

Image for representation: A police officer wears a smart helmet as he uses it to test the temperature of workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The kingdom had previously said such gatherings were prohibited and said on Thursday that those breaching the rules would be punished by law.

  • Reuters Dubai
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
Saudi Arabia has formed a police unit to monitor violations of rules banning gatherings of more than five people imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The kingdom had previously said such gatherings were prohibited and said on Thursday that those breaching the rules would be punished by law. It also encouraged people to report in breach of the restrictions.

