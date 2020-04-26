WORLD

1-MIN READ

Saudi Arabia Halts Executions of Juvenile Criminals, to Give Them Prison Sentences of up to 10 Years

Representative image.

Representative image.

A royal decree by King Salman says that those who received death sentence for crimes committed as minors will now receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility.

  • Reuters RIYADH
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
Saudi Arabia will no longer impose the death sentence on individuals who committed crimes while still minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) said in a statement, citing a royal decree by King Salman.

"The decree means that any individuals who received a death sentence for crimes committed while he or she is a minor can no longer face execution. Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility," HRC President Awwad Alawwad said in the statement.

