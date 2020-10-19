News18 Logo

Saudi Arabia Restructures Top Religious And Advisory Bodies

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a series of orders on Sunday restructuring the kingdom's advisory Shura Council, the supreme court and the highest religious body.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a series of orders on Sunday restructuring the kingdom’s advisory Shura Council, the supreme court and the highest religious body.

The orders, carried on state media, appointed a new speaker and two deputies for the Shura Council, an influential advisory body which is due to start a new term this week. One of the deputies is a woman.

The king also ordered a “reformation” of the Council of Senior Scholars to be headed by Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, and appointed a new Supreme Court chief, Khaled bin Abdullah al-Luhaidan.

He also named Ghayhab Mohammed al-Ghayhab as a senior adviser to the royal court.

  First Published: October 19, 2020, 7:54 IST
