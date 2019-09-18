Saudi Arabia Says Drone Attacks on Aramco Oil Sites Were 'Unquestionably Sponsored' by Iran
However, authorities added that the kingdom was still investigating the exact launch site.
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters Image)
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said that strikes on its oil infrastructure came from the "north" and were sponsored by Iran, but added the kingdom was still investigating the exact launch site.
"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," defence ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki said. "We are working to know the exact launch point."
Saudi authorities also displayed fragments of "drones and cruise missile" from the attack site.
The drone attacks targeted Abqaiq, which is run by the Saudi state oil company Aramco and the Khurais oilfield.
A US official on Saturday said, on condition of anonymity, that Washington was certain missiles that hit the installations came from Iranian soil.
Iran on Wednesday sent the US a diplomatic note denying any role in the attacks and warning of a response to any action.
The formal memo sent on Monday through the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Tehran, "emphasised that Iran has not played any role in this attack and denies and condemns" the US claims to the contrary, the official IRNA news agency said.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the attack was carried out in self-defence by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who enjoy backing from Tehran and have borne the brunt of a Saudi-led air campaign that has contributed to a humanitarian crisis.
Reiterating the tone set by US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence earlier said that "it's certainly looking like Iran was behind these attacks".
