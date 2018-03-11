GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Saudi Arabia Sets up Departments to Investigate, Prosecute Corruption Cases

Saudi authorities detained hundreds of top businessmen and royals in November and held them for several months at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton in a sweeping anti-corruption probe.

Reuters

Updated:March 11, 2018, 10:22 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presides over a cabinet meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 5, 2017. (Image: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS)
Dubai: Saudi King Salman has ordered the establishment of specialised departments in the public prosecutor's office to investigate and prosecute corruption cases, the government's information office said in a statement on Sunday.

The move is intended to increase effectiveness and accelerate the process of combating corruption, the statement quoted Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mujib as saying.

Saudi authorities detained hundreds of top businessmen and royals in November and held them for several months at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton in a sweeping anti-corruption probe.

Most detainees have since been released after reaching financial settlements with the government, but several dozen others remain in custody and may stand trial.

Officials have not released the names of those still held, the allegations against them or plans for how the cases could be prosecuted.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
