Saudi Arabia Revokes Citizenship of Osama Bin Laden's Son After US Offers $1 Million Bounty
The US State Department said on Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading 'to the identification or location in any country' of Hamza bin Laden.
Pic of Hamza bin Laden , son of Osama bin Laden (Image: AFP)
Dubai: Saudi Arabia announced on Friday it had revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who has become an increasingly prominent figure in the terror network.
Saudi Arabia revoked his citizenship via a royal decree in November, a notice published Friday by the kingdom's official gazette said.
There was no explanation why the order was only becoming public now. However, the announcement comes after the US government offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture as part of its "Rewards for Justice" program.
Bin Laden's son has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His father was killed in a US military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.
Hamza bin Laden was named a "specially designated global terrorist" in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.
Al-Qaida was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. and a host of other assaults against Western interests.
