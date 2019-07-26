Saudi Arabia Suspends Visas to People from Congo Over Ebola
Some Muslims in Congo had planned to take part in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia next month.
Representative Image.
Kinshasa: Saudi Arabia has stopped issuing visas to people from Congo while citing the Ebola outbreak there, even as the World Health Organization recommends against travel restrictions.
Some Muslims in Congo had planned to take part in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia next month.
A letter from the Saudi foreign ministry to Congo's embassy in Riyadh, obtained by The Associated Press and dated Wednesday, says the kingdom made the decision to protect pilgrims and others.
The letter refers to the WHO decision this month to declare the year-long Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo a global health emergency. More than 1,700 people have died in the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history.
Saudi Arabia also suspended visas during West Africa's Ebola outbreak a few years ago in which more than 11,000 people died. The new decision affects anyone coming from Congo, including non-citizens.
Congo's government has not responded publicly.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Patiala Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's Film is Easily Forgettable
- Tom Holland's Far From Home Becomes First Spider-Man Film to Enter the Billion Dollar Club
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- Best Android Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A70 and More
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach