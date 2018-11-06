English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Arabia to Build First Nuclear Research Reactor
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday laid the foundation stone. It was among seven projects launched by the prince during a visit to Riyadh's King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.
File photo of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.(Image: AP)
Loading...
Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday laid the foundation stone for the kingdom's first nuclear research reactor, state media said, as the kingdom seeks to diversify its energy mix.
The reactor was among seven projects launched by the prince during a visit to Riyadh's King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
SPA offered no details on when the research or non-power reactor -- typically used for research, development and education purposes -- would be built and at what cost.
Saudi Arabia currently draws on oil and natural gas to meet its own fast-growing power demand and desalinate its water.
The world's top crude exporter harbours plans to build 16 nuclear reactors over the next two decades for $80 billion as it seeks to diversify, despite concerns over nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.
Prince Mohammed said in March that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, Riyadh will do so too.
In an interview with CBS television, he likened regional rival Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, saying he "wants to create his own project in the Middle East".
Riyadh held deep reservations over the 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions and hailed President Donald Trump's announcement in May that the United States was withdrawing from the deal.
Monday's announcement comes as the US vowed to be "relentless" in countering Iran as sweeping new sanctions took effect.
The reactor was among seven projects launched by the prince during a visit to Riyadh's King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
SPA offered no details on when the research or non-power reactor -- typically used for research, development and education purposes -- would be built and at what cost.
Saudi Arabia currently draws on oil and natural gas to meet its own fast-growing power demand and desalinate its water.
The world's top crude exporter harbours plans to build 16 nuclear reactors over the next two decades for $80 billion as it seeks to diversify, despite concerns over nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.
Prince Mohammed said in March that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, Riyadh will do so too.
In an interview with CBS television, he likened regional rival Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, saying he "wants to create his own project in the Middle East".
Riyadh held deep reservations over the 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions and hailed President Donald Trump's announcement in May that the United States was withdrawing from the deal.
Monday's announcement comes as the US vowed to be "relentless" in countering Iran as sweeping new sanctions took effect.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo a Goal Machine and Money-making Machine for Ambitious Juventus
- Disha Patani Mutes Comments After Getting Trolled for This Instagram Photo
- Deepika, Ranveer's Dream House to be on the Lines of Shah Rukh's Mannat? Find Out
- Who Wore What: Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta Light up Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party
- Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...