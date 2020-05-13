WORLD

1-MIN READ

Saudi Arabia to Go Into Full Lockdown During Eid-al-Fitr Celebratory Days, Post Month of Ramzan

Workers clean and sterilise the roof of Kaaba, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 21, 2020. Picture taken April 21, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

  • PTI Riyadh
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 2:36 PM IST
Saudi Arabia says it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan.

The Interior Ministry made the announcement early Wednesday morning, saying the lockdown would be in effect from May 23 through May 27.

Those days mark the start of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that comes at the end of Ramadan. That holiday typically sees families invite loved ones over for meals and go out to eat and drink during the day.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring United Arab Emirates, the federation of seven sheikhdoms says it will offer free coronavirus testing for all citizens beginning next week.

Foreigners in the country with coronavirus symptoms, pregnant women, those over 50 and those in contact with those who fell ill with COVID-19 also will be among those able to be tested for free.

Private beaches at hotels also are beginning to reopen in Dubai, even as the number of confirmed cases and deaths continue to rise in the country.

