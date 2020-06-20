Saudi Arabia to Lift Covid-19 Curfew, Resume Economic Activities from Sunday
Women wear protective face masks, as they walk, after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif, following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif, Saudi Arabia March 10, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
The curfew will be lifted as of 6 AM tomorrow (Sunday), while Umra, international flights, entry to kingdom across land borders and social gatherings to more than 50 people remain suspended, the statement said.
Saudi Arabia will lift a nationwide curfew and resume all economic and commercial activities as of Sunday morning, state news agency SPA quoted a source in the interior ministry as saying on Saturday.
