English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soon, Saudi Arabia to Become Part of China Corridor, Announces $10 Billion Oil Refinery in Pakistan
Pakistan Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that with setting up of an oil refinery in Gwadar, Saudi Arabia will become an important partner in CPEC.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. (File photo: AP)
Loading...
Gwadar: Saudi Arabia plans to set up a $10 billion oil refinery in Pakistan's deepwater port of Gwadar, the Saudi energy minister said on Saturday, speaking at the Indian Ocean port that is being developed with the help of China.
Pakistan wants to attract investment and other financial support to tackle a soaring current account deficit caused partly by rising oil prices. Last year, Saudi Arabia offered Pakistan a $6 billion package that included help to finance crude imports.
"Saudi Arabia wants to make Pakistan's economic development stable through establishing an oil refinery and partnership with Pakistan in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor," Saudi Energy Khalid al-Falih told reporters in Gwadar.
He said Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would visit Pakistan in February to sign the agreement. The minister added that Saudi Arabia would also invest in other sectors.
Beijing has pledged $60 billion as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that involves building power stations, major highways, new and upgraded railways and higher capacity ports, to help turn Pakistan into a major overland route linking western China to the world.
"With setting up of an oil refinery in Gwadar, Saudi Arabia will become an important partner in CPEC," Pakistan Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.
The Saudi news agency SPA earlier reported that Falih met Pakistan's petroleum minister and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi in Gwadar to discuss cooperation in refining, petrochemicals, mining and renewable energy.
It said Falih would finalise arrangements ahead of signing memorandums of understanding.
Since the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power in August, Pakistan has secured economic assistance packages from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China.
In November, Pakistan extended talks with the International Monetary Fund as it seeks its 13th bailout since the late 1980s to deal with a looming balance of payments crisis.
The Pakistani prime minister's office had said on Thursday that Islamabad expected to sign investment agreements with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in coming weeks.
Pakistan wants to attract investment and other financial support to tackle a soaring current account deficit caused partly by rising oil prices. Last year, Saudi Arabia offered Pakistan a $6 billion package that included help to finance crude imports.
"Saudi Arabia wants to make Pakistan's economic development stable through establishing an oil refinery and partnership with Pakistan in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor," Saudi Energy Khalid al-Falih told reporters in Gwadar.
He said Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would visit Pakistan in February to sign the agreement. The minister added that Saudi Arabia would also invest in other sectors.
Beijing has pledged $60 billion as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that involves building power stations, major highways, new and upgraded railways and higher capacity ports, to help turn Pakistan into a major overland route linking western China to the world.
"With setting up of an oil refinery in Gwadar, Saudi Arabia will become an important partner in CPEC," Pakistan Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.
The Saudi news agency SPA earlier reported that Falih met Pakistan's petroleum minister and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi in Gwadar to discuss cooperation in refining, petrochemicals, mining and renewable energy.
It said Falih would finalise arrangements ahead of signing memorandums of understanding.
Since the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power in August, Pakistan has secured economic assistance packages from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China.
In November, Pakistan extended talks with the International Monetary Fund as it seeks its 13th bailout since the late 1980s to deal with a looming balance of payments crisis.
The Pakistani prime minister's office had said on Thursday that Islamabad expected to sign investment agreements with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in coming weeks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Riots: If You're Angry and You Know It, Break This Room
- Atul Kasbekar on Casting Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India: Takes a While to Appreciate His Underplay
- Uri Earns Rs 20 Crore in Two Days; The Accidental Prime Minister Gains Pace, Makes Rs 7.5 Crore
- Have a Billion Dollars? The Chrysler Building in New York City is On Sale
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results