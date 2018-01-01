English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Arabia, UAE Introduce VAT for First Time
The other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar -- have also committed to introduce VAT, though some have delayed plans until at least 2019.
Visitors look at jewels at the Dubai International Jewellery Fair in Dubai. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) for the first time from Monday.
It is a five per cent tax on most goods and services to boost revenue. The VAT will be applied on food, clothes, electronics and gasoline, phone, water and electricity bills, as well as hotel reservations, the BBC reported.
Some outgoings were exempt from the tax or given a zero-tax rating, including medical treatment, financial services and public transport.
The UAE estimates that in the first year, VAT income will be around 12 billion dirhams ($3.3 billion).
"The imposition of VAT will help to raise tax revenues of the Saudi government to be utilised for infrastructure and developmental works," said Mohammed Al-Khunaizi, a member of the Shoura (consultative ) Council.
Organisations such as the International Monetary Fund have long called for Gulf countries to diversify their sources of income away from oil reserves.
In Saudi Arabia, more than 90 per cent of budget revenues come from the oil industry while in the UAE it is roughly 80 per cent.
Both countries have already taken steps to boost government coffers.
In Saudi Arabia, this included a tax on tobacco and soft drinks as well as a cut in some subsidies offered to locals. In the UAE, road tolls were hiked and a tourism tax was introduced.
But there were no plans to introduce income tax, where most residents pay zero per cent tax on their earnings.
The other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar -- have also committed to introduce VAT, though some have delayed plans until at least 2019.
It is a five per cent tax on most goods and services to boost revenue. The VAT will be applied on food, clothes, electronics and gasoline, phone, water and electricity bills, as well as hotel reservations, the BBC reported.
Some outgoings were exempt from the tax or given a zero-tax rating, including medical treatment, financial services and public transport.
The UAE estimates that in the first year, VAT income will be around 12 billion dirhams ($3.3 billion).
"The imposition of VAT will help to raise tax revenues of the Saudi government to be utilised for infrastructure and developmental works," said Mohammed Al-Khunaizi, a member of the Shoura (consultative ) Council.
Organisations such as the International Monetary Fund have long called for Gulf countries to diversify their sources of income away from oil reserves.
In Saudi Arabia, more than 90 per cent of budget revenues come from the oil industry while in the UAE it is roughly 80 per cent.
Both countries have already taken steps to boost government coffers.
In Saudi Arabia, this included a tax on tobacco and soft drinks as well as a cut in some subsidies offered to locals. In the UAE, road tolls were hiked and a tourism tax was introduced.
But there were no plans to introduce income tax, where most residents pay zero per cent tax on their earnings.
The other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar -- have also committed to introduce VAT, though some have delayed plans until at least 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pink Curtains Cover The Poverty, Ahead of PM Modi's Visit To Agra
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
AAP And Congress Alliance in Delhi, What It'll Mean For BJP
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
SC Restores Alok Verma As CBI Chief, All Powers Returned?
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Bharat Bandh: Two-Days Union Strike Hits Normalcy Across Country
-
Wednesday 02 January , 2019
Ram Mandir Tussle: Why The Govt Awaiting SC Hearing Is a Smart Idea
Pink Curtains Cover The Poverty, Ahead of PM Modi's Visit To Agra
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 AAP And Congress Alliance in Delhi, What It'll Mean For BJP
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 SC Restores Alok Verma As CBI Chief, All Powers Returned?
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Bharat Bandh: Two-Days Union Strike Hits Normalcy Across Country
Wednesday 02 January , 2019 Ram Mandir Tussle: Why The Govt Awaiting SC Hearing Is a Smart Idea
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Kevin Hart Backs Out, The Oscars to have No Host this Year
- Man City Hit Nine Past Burton to Cruise Towards League Cup Final
- Amid Wedding Rumours With Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar Confirms a 'Special' Announcement is on the Way
- Koffee With Karan: KJo, Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Flaunt Monochrome Fad Looking Suave
- Sharing Your Netflix Passwords With Friends? AI Can Now Track Illegal Sharing of Accounts
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results