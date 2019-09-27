Saudi Arabia Urges World to Apply 'Utmost Pressure' on Iran, Which Says That Failed
Saudi Arabia insists Iranian weapons were used in a September 14 missile and drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, which jolted global oil prices. Iran denies involvement.
File photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Image: Reuters)
United Nations: Saudi Arabia urged the world to apply "utmost pressure" on Iran, while Tehran dismissed that policy as already having failed.
Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf took the stage Thursday at the U.N. General Assembly and urged world leaders to cut off Iran's financial resources. But across town, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani insisted that would kill all chances of successful negotiations.
Gulf tensions took center stage again on the third day of debate at the U.N. General Assembly. Two more adversaries will face off Friday, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan take the stage in the morning.
