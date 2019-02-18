English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Saudi Prince Heads to Delhi, He Vows to 'De-escalate' Tension Between Ind and Pak after Pulwama
Tensions have been mounting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours amidst war of words and diplomatic brinkmanship over the attack.
Pakistani rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers with the national flags (Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: Saudi Arabia on Monday vowed to try to "de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pulwama by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prepares to head to New Delhi from Islamabad.
The terror attack happened when a suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near a convoy of CRPF buses in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing 41 CRPF soldiers.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday.
Officials said that Qureshi briefed him in detail about the situation after the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.
Tensions have been mounting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours amidst war of words and diplomatic brinkmanship over the attack.
"Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighbouring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," Jubeir told the media.
He also said both countries were facing similar challenges, including the scourge of terrorism.
"We want both countries to resolve their conflicts and have peaceful relations," he said.
Saudi Arabia has influence over Pakistan and the Crown Prince during two-day visit inked at least seven MoUs and agreement to make investments of worth USD 20 billion.
The Kingdom also provided USD 3 billion loan and another USD 3 billion oil facility on deferred payment during the past three months.
Jubei's remarks to make efforts for reducing tensions came as Pakistan on Monday called back its envoy from India for consultations.
Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood was on Friday summoned in New Delhi by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who lodged strong protest.
Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack.
India has blamed Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group for the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.
The terror attack happened when a suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near a convoy of CRPF buses in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing 41 CRPF soldiers.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday.
Officials said that Qureshi briefed him in detail about the situation after the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.
Tensions have been mounting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours amidst war of words and diplomatic brinkmanship over the attack.
"Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighbouring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," Jubeir told the media.
He also said both countries were facing similar challenges, including the scourge of terrorism.
"We want both countries to resolve their conflicts and have peaceful relations," he said.
Saudi Arabia has influence over Pakistan and the Crown Prince during two-day visit inked at least seven MoUs and agreement to make investments of worth USD 20 billion.
The Kingdom also provided USD 3 billion loan and another USD 3 billion oil facility on deferred payment during the past three months.
Jubei's remarks to make efforts for reducing tensions came as Pakistan on Monday called back its envoy from India for consultations.
Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood was on Friday summoned in New Delhi by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who lodged strong protest.
Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack.
India has blamed Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group for the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 5 Lakh
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity
- HP Spectre x360 13 Review: When A Good Windows Convertible Evolves Into a True Great
- Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa Wins Laureus Sport for Good Honour
- Pulwama Attack: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn Practises Shooting with Gun, Says 'Ready to Shoot Them All'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results