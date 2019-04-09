English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Arabia Welcomes US Blacklisting of Iran Revolutionary Guards
Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fighting proxy wars for years, backing opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
File photo of members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Dubai: Saudi Arabia welcomes the U.S. decision to designate Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organisation, Saudi state media said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia, led by a Sunni Muslim royal family, has accused Shi'ite Muslim Iran of interfering in its and other Middle Eastern countries' internal affairs. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fighting proxy wars for years, backing opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
"The U.S. decision translates the Kingdom's repeated demands to the international community of the necessity of confronting terrorism supported by Iran," SPA news agency said, citing a foreign ministry source.
Saudi Arabia, led by a Sunni Muslim royal family, has accused Shi'ite Muslim Iran of interfering in its and other Middle Eastern countries' internal affairs. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fighting proxy wars for years, backing opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
"The U.S. decision translates the Kingdom's repeated demands to the international community of the necessity of confronting terrorism supported by Iran," SPA news agency said, citing a foreign ministry source.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virginity of Japanese Adults is Becoming a 'National Concern'
- Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cultural Inappropriation
- 'Avengers Endgame' Star Karen Gillan May Have Just Spilled a Massive Nebula Spoiler
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/128GB Variant Sale Begins 12PM Tomorrow, Ahead of Realme 3 Pro Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results