Saudi Arabia's Oil Supply May Take Weeks to Fully Recover After Drone Attack on Aramco Plants

The attacks in Abqaiq and Khurais knocked down some 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of the kingdom's oil production.

Reuters

Updated:September 15, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's Oil Supply May Take Weeks to Fully Recover After Drone Attack on Aramco Plants
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters Image)
Saudi Arabia's return to its full oil supply capacity after Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil plants could take "weeks not days", a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The attacks in Abqaiq and Khurais knocked down some 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of the kingdom's oil production and Saudi officials have not given a timeline for restoring full supply.​

