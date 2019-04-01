English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Ban on Boeing 737 MAX Flights to Continue for Near Future: Report
Boeing's top-selling MAX has been grounded globally since last month after two fatal crashes involving the same model in five months, the first in Indonesia in October and another on March 10 in Ethiopia.
File photo of BJP leader Thushar Vellappally.
Loading...
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has no immediate plans to allow Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to operate in the kingdom, its transport minister said on Monday, as state airline flyadeal potentially reconsiders an order for the jets.
Boeing's top-selling MAX has been grounded globally since last month after two fatal crashes involving the same model in five months, the first in Indonesia in October and another on March 10 in Ethiopia.
"There were no 737 MAX flying in the kingdom at the time and there aren’t plans for them to be back in the near future," minister Nabeel al-Amudi told reporters at an aviation conference in Riyadh.
Budget carrier flyadeal has said its waiting until investigations into the two crashes are completed before deciding if it proceeds with an order for 30 MAX jets.
The order, which includes purchasing operations for 20 more of the same aircraft, is worth $5.9 billion at list prices, according to Boeing.
Attention has focused on the anti-stall system, which is believed to have repeatedly forced the nose lower in at least one of the crashes. The system pushes the plane’s nose down if it believes it is ascending at too steep an angle.
Boeing last week said it had reprogrammed software on its 737 MAX to prevent erroneous data from triggering an anti-stall system.
Saudi Arabia will follow the global aviation industry in any recertification of the MAX, Amudi said.
Boeing's top-selling MAX has been grounded globally since last month after two fatal crashes involving the same model in five months, the first in Indonesia in October and another on March 10 in Ethiopia.
"There were no 737 MAX flying in the kingdom at the time and there aren’t plans for them to be back in the near future," minister Nabeel al-Amudi told reporters at an aviation conference in Riyadh.
Budget carrier flyadeal has said its waiting until investigations into the two crashes are completed before deciding if it proceeds with an order for 30 MAX jets.
The order, which includes purchasing operations for 20 more of the same aircraft, is worth $5.9 billion at list prices, according to Boeing.
Attention has focused on the anti-stall system, which is believed to have repeatedly forced the nose lower in at least one of the crashes. The system pushes the plane’s nose down if it believes it is ascending at too steep an angle.
Boeing last week said it had reprogrammed software on its 737 MAX to prevent erroneous data from triggering an anti-stall system.
Saudi Arabia will follow the global aviation industry in any recertification of the MAX, Amudi said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Can Wear Shorts if too Hot': ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Fans are Fuming
- Salman Khan Along With Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is Back Home for Dabangg 3
- Nokia X71 With 48-Megapixel Camera, Punch-Hole Selfie Camera Leaks
- Sambit Patra's Video Showing Woman Cooking on Earthen Oven Comes Under Fire
- How Climate Change Caused by Developed Nations Will Hurt Poor Countries the Most
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results